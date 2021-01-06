Cheating case against district judge aspirant

The police have taken up a case of cheating against a candidate aspiring to be a district judge for allegedly hiding his criminal background from the appointment committee during selection process.
Based on a complaint filed by the Joint Registrar of the High Court of Karnataka, the Vidhana Soudha police registered an FIR against Palaksha S.S. from Kushal Nagar. In a statement, complainant K.S. Varalakshmi said that online notification was issued by the Registrar-General for selection of district judges. Palaksha, applied for the post and replied in the negative to the question on whether he was involved in civil criminal and quasi judicial proceedings in any capacity.
The application was admitted and the exam process was held in which he cleared the exams on August 14, 2020. The result was published online and the committee wrote to the government to issue appointment orders. The cheating came to light following an anonymous letter to the committee mentioning Palaksha’s background. “Following this, the committee issued a notice to Palaksha seeking an explanation. He admitted to the committee to having been involved in civil and criminal cases and stated that the wrong mention was due to oversight,” said a police officer.
The committee held a meeting and decided to initiate a criminal action and filed a complaint.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath