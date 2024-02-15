Cheating and forgery case against BBMP contract employee for fabricating digital property records to include name of property owner illegally

February 15, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Rajarajeshwarinagar (RR Nagar) police have registered a case of cheating and forgery against a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contract employee for allegedly fabricating the digital property records to include the name of a property owner illegally.

Based on a complaint, the police on Wednesday registered an FIR against contract employee Omkar Murthy, as well as Yathin Gowtham, whose name was included in the document.

Arun Kumar H.R., Assistant Revenue officer, RR Nagar sub-division, in his complaint to the police, said that the BBMP employed contracted staff to digitise records in November 2023. The accused, while recording the details of properties related to Halegevaderahalli, included the name of Yathin Gowtham without scanning the records.

The incident came to light when the officials verified the digital records and found that the name was inserted illegally in collusion with the accused.

The police have summoned the accused for questioning to initiate a detailed probe.