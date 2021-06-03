CHD Group donates 45 oxygen concentrators to BBMP

Bengaluru:

03 June 2021 12:19 IST

CHD Group, India country office headquartered at Mangaluru, worked with logistics partner Les Concierges, Bengaluru, and donated 45 oxygen concentrators to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, received oxygen concentrators and appreciated the philanthropic work of CHD Group in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

CHD Group also donated five oxygen concentrators to St Johns Medical College Hospital in Bengaluru, to support extended rural outreach, said a press release.

Dr. Edmond Fernandes, Founder and CEO, CHD Group, coordinated the work of procuring oxygen concentrators with the support of Dipali Sikand, Founder, Les Concierges, Bengaluru and Dr. Vaishnavi K, nodal officer, BBMP COVID-19 Response team.

CHD Group thanked the Customs Department, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs for a seamless effort in the procurement of oxygen concentrators from abroad and the Indian Diaspora community leaders Nisha Sapra and Subhajeet Parida for their tireless efforts, the release said.