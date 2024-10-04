Chargesheet filed in sexual assault case

The H.S.R. Layout police filed a 555-page chargesheet in the court on Friday in connection with the sexual assault of a 21-year-old woman on August 18. The accused, identified as Mukeshwaran (24), hailing from Adugodi, was arrested within hours of the incident.

Statements from 86 witnesses have been recorded, and those of four key ones were taken under section 164 of the CrPC. Bite marks on the victim matched that with the accused and this is a key piece of evidence in the case, police sources said.

According to the police, the accused, intoxicated at the time, encountered the victim in distress on the roadside while returning home in the early hours. He offered her a ride, which she accepted. The victim, who had attended a dinner party in Koramangala, was on her way back to her flat in Chandapura near Anekal.

Mukeshwaran allegedly diverted the vehicle to an isolated location near a truck bay on Hosur Road, where he assaulted the woman. Despite her attempts to resist and defend herself, including scratching his face, she was overpowered due to exhaustion and shock.

The victim, using quick thinking, managed to send an SOS to a friend through her mobile phone. Her friend, concerned for her safety, shared her live location with others. Her friends tracked her down and successfully rescued her from the scene.

The police launched a swift investigation and apprehended the suspect within 10 hours of the crime. Although the vehicle’s number plate was not visible, authorities were able to identify it based on the physical description provided. Utilizing local intelligence and CCTV footage, they located Mukeshwaran’s residence and arrested him after a combing operation.