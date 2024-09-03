Chargesheet against Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case soon

The investigation into the Renukaswamy murder case is almost complete; the chargesheet against 17 accused, including actor Darshan, is ready and will be submitted to the concerned court soon, City police commissioner B. Dayananda said here on Tuesday, September 3.

Replying to the media queries over the issue, Mr. Dayananda said that the police had sent the chargesheet to the Prosecution Department for scrutiny, which made certain observations and suggested minor changes. After the necessary corrections, it will be submitted in a day or two, he said.

The commissioner said that forensic reports from FSL, Madiwala and CFSL, Hyderabad have been clinching evidence and have been included in the chargesheet. However, he said some reports are yet to come, and some issues need further probe, which will be included in a supplementary chargesheet.

The chargesheet includes over 40 witness statements made before the magistrate and the recovery of the evidence and statements of the accused with supporting documents. Senior police officials part of the investigation met home minister Dr. G. Parameshwara to update him about the chargesheet, recently.

Sources in the Department said that the police are considering making the actor Darshan the prime accused in the case based on the evidence. However, Dr. Parameshwara, speaking to media persons on Tuesday, said that it was the discretion of the investigation officer. However, he said the Home Department was committed to fighting to provide justice for the deceased Renukaswamy.

