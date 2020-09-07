Charge sheet against two officials in IMA case

07 September 2020 22:54 IST

They are former assistant commissioner L.C. Nagaraj and ex-village accountant Manjunath

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against former assistant commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district L.C. Nagaraj and ex-village accountant Manjunath in connection with the multi-crore IMA ponzi scheme, in which thousands of depositors were allegedly duped.

“Last week, we filed the charge sheet in the IMA case against L.C. Nagaraj and Manjunath in a CBI special court in Bengaluru,” a CBI official told PTI on Monday.

The case pertains to swindling over one lakh investors of ₹2,000 crore, the CBI official added.

Nagaraj had allegedly taken ₹4.5 crore from IMA director Mohammad Mansoor Khan to give him a clean chit whereas Manjunath had taken a bribe of ₹10 lakh to arrange a meeting between Khan and Nagaraj.

Another accused B.M. Vijay Shankar, the then deputy commissioner, allegedly committed suicide at his residence on June 24.

It is alleged that Shankar, Nagaraj and Manjunath had submitted a false report to the government giving the IMA a clean chit ignoring the concerns of the RBI and complaints against the ponzi scheme.

The case came to light in June 2019 when Khan fled to Dubai alleging that some government officers and others were involved in swindling the IMA. Khan was arrested on July 19 last year on his arrival in New Delhi.

So far, about 25 people, including 12 directors of IMA and a few beneficiaries of the scheme, have been arrested.