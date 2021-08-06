Charcha 2021 to discuss India’s growth

The online event is being organised by Bengaluru-based The/Nudge Foundation

Amitabh Kant (NITI Aayog), Dr. Devi Shetty (Narayana Health), Lakshmi Puri (United Nations), Dr. R.S. Sharma (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare), Rohini Nilekani (Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies) are among the prominent experts who will participate in Charcha 2021, to be held from August 13-15, to chart out India’s growth.

The online event is organised by Bengaluru-based The/Nudge Foundation, an NGO, on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

The nine plenary sessions and 11 parallel events over three days will cover a broad range of topics in the development sector, including health, education, rural development, energy and environment, gender, equal cities, skill development, water and sanitation, philanthropy, resilient societies and collaboration, according to a press release.

Over 300 global leaders and key stakeholders are coming together to discuss India’s development. Renu Karnad (HDFC), Amit Chandra (Bain Capital), Ashish Dhawan (Central Square Foundation), Sonam Wangchuk (SECMOL), Prof. K. Vijay Raghavan (Principal Scientific Adviser, GoI), Swati Piramal (Piramal Swasthya), Anu Aga (Thermax), Shaheen Mistri (Teach for India), Prashanth Prakash (Accel), Meena Ganesh (Portea), former bureaucrats and community leaders would participate as panellists and speakers in the various sessions of Charcha 2021.

For registration, visit: https://forum.thenudge.org/