Charaka Hospital in Shivajinagar to reopen soon

After a gap of over three years, the Charaka Super-speciality Hospital, affiliated with the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute, is all set to reopen in the next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hospital — started as a 150-bed dedicated COVID facility during the pandemic — had to be shut down in the first year itself due to staff shortage. It has not been functional ever since.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, who inspected the institute on Monday, August 5, told The Hindu that Cabinet approval for running the hospital with funds from the Medical Education Department has been obtained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are likely to incur ₹16 crores annually to run this hospital with seven specialties including cardiology, nephrology, urology, and plastic surgery. Staff recruitment has been completed and it is all set to start functioning in the next one month,” he said.

New 500-bed super-speciality hospital

The Minister said a ten-storied 500-bed super-speciality hospital will come up on the premises of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital. The old OPD block has been demolished and the new building will come up in its place, he said.

The existing 686-bed Bowring hospital is over-crowded with a daily patient flow of over 1,500 patients.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.