Charaka Hospital in Shivajinagar to reopen soon

Published - August 05, 2024 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, who inspected the institute on August 5, states that Cabinet approval for running the hospital with funds from the Medical Education Department has been obtained

The Hindu Bureau

After a gap of over three years, the Charaka Super-speciality Hospital, affiliated with the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute, is all set to reopen in the next month.

The hospital — started as a 150-bed dedicated COVID facility during the pandemic —  had to be shut down in the first year itself due to staff shortage. It has not been functional ever since. 

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, who inspected the institute on Monday, August 5, told The Hindu that Cabinet approval for running the hospital with funds from the Medical Education Department has been obtained.

“We are likely to incur ₹16 crores annually to run this hospital with seven specialties including cardiology, nephrology, urology, and plastic surgery. Staff recruitment has been completed and it is all set to start functioning in the next one month,” he said.

New 500-bed super-speciality hospital 

The Minister said a ten-storied 500-bed super-speciality hospital will come up on the premises of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital. The old OPD block has been demolished and the new building will come up in its place, he said.

The existing 686-bed Bowring hospital is over-crowded with a daily patient flow of over 1,500 patients. 

