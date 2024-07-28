Chaos as music university exams are delayed; second session postponed 

There was chaos on the Jnana Bharathi campus of Bangalore University on Saturday after the examinations of the Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University were allegedly delayed and later the second session of the examination was postponed.

According to the schedule, the junior-level music, dance, and instruments theory examination was supposed to take place between 1 p.m. and 3.30 p.m and the audio/visual exam was supposed to take place between 4 p.m. and 4.30 p.m.

“While the exam was supposed to start at 1 p.m., it did not start until 2.30 p.m. as the invigilators said the question papers had not reached the centre. Then the answer booklets apparently did not arrive until 2.45 p.m.,” a parent of a student who was there for the music exam, told The Hindu.

Parents also alleged that when they reached the Jnana Bharathi campus, there were no signages or personnel from the music university to let them know where the exams were taking place. “There are multiple buildings and multiple departments, and no one knew where to go. It was chaotic,” said a parent.

The students and parents also alleged that they were not given any clarity about the commencement of the second session of the exams even till 5 p.m. Later, a notice was put out at the centre by the music university that the audio/visual exams were postponed due to technical reasons, and they will take place on the day of the practical examinations, only for the students whose centre was Bangalore University.

This is not the first time this year that the music university has come under fire for lack of facilities. In April, teachers and students had alleged that students and senior citizens were made to wait for hours in a queue in the sweltering summer heat during the document verification process which also took place on the Jnana Bharathi campus.

Vice-Chancellor of the music university Nagesh V. Bettakote did not respond to multiple calls and messages from The Hindu.

Criticism in Assembly

Earlier in the week, members of various political parties in the Legislative Assembly criticised the government’s decision to halt the annual grants to the music university and transfer its control to the University of Mysore. Law Minister H.K. Patil had then announced that a meeting of Ministers and legislators would be convened to decide the music university’s future.