GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chaos as music university exams are delayed; second session postponed 

Updated - July 28, 2024 12:15 am IST

Published - July 28, 2024 12:10 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Students and parents, who had gathered on the Jnana Bharathi campus of Bangalore University, were frustrated as the Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University exams were delayed on Saturday.

Students and parents, who had gathered on the Jnana Bharathi campus of Bangalore University, were frustrated as the Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University exams were delayed on Saturday. | Photo Credit:

There was chaos on the Jnana Bharathi campus of Bangalore University on Saturday after the examinations of the Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University were allegedly delayed and later the second session of the examination was postponed.

According to the schedule, the junior-level music, dance, and instruments theory examination was supposed to take place between 1 p.m. and 3.30 p.m and the audio/visual exam was supposed to take place between 4 p.m. and 4.30 p.m.

“While the exam was supposed to start at 1 p.m., it did not start until 2.30 p.m. as the invigilators said the question papers had not reached the centre. Then the answer booklets apparently did not arrive until 2.45 p.m.,” a parent of a student who was there for the music exam, told The Hindu

Parents also alleged that when they reached the Jnana Bharathi campus, there were no signages or personnel from the music university to let them know where the exams were taking place. “There are multiple buildings and multiple departments, and no one knew where to go. It was chaotic,” said a parent.

The students and parents also alleged that they were not given any clarity about the commencement of the second session of the exams even till 5 p.m. Later, a notice was put out at the centre by the music university that the audio/visual exams were postponed due to technical reasons, and they will take place on the day of the practical examinations, only for the students whose centre was Bangalore University.

This is not the first time this year that the music university has come under fire for lack of facilities. In April, teachers and students had alleged that students and senior citizens were made to wait for hours in a queue in the sweltering summer heat during the document verification process which also took place on the Jnana Bharathi campus.

Vice-Chancellor of the music university Nagesh V. Bettakote did not respond to multiple calls and messages from The Hindu

Criticism in Assembly 

Earlier in the week, members of various political parties in the Legislative Assembly criticised the government’s decision to halt the annual grants to the music university and transfer its control to the University of Mysore. Law Minister H.K. Patil had then announced that a meeting of Ministers and legislators would be convened to decide the music university’s future.

Related Topics

Bangalore / university / test/examination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.