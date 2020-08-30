Change in metro schedules, frequency likely

Commute on Namma Metro itself may become longer as trains are likely to have longer halts to allow people to disembark and board while following precautions.

BMRCL waiting for SoP to resume services, but commuters remain wary; only smartcard holders may get to avoid queues

After a gap of over five months, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) is gearing towards resuming Namma Metro services from September 7. But the commute will no longer involve the mad dash for the train or crowding at the door. It may need more patience with everyone observing social distancing.

According to BMRCL officials, trains are unlikely to run at the same frequency as they did before lockdown. The commute itself may become longer as trains are likely to have longer halts at the station to allow people to disembark and board while following precautions. Only smartcard holders may be allowed to avoid queues at counters.

Chief public relations officer of BMRCL Yeshwanth Chavan said: “We are waiting for the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) on running trains in a day or two. Protocols that need to be followed by passengers will be shared prior to resuming services.”

Officials said that certain measures taken in the days preceding lockdown in March such as allowing only a limited number of passengers — around 350 in a six-coach train that has a capacity for 2,000 people — may continue. Use of sanitisers, thermal screening, not crowding of platforms, and restricting elderly people are likely to continue. There may be instructions on maintaining a set temperature inside the trains and metros stations.

Prior to the spread of the pandemic, Namma Metro was carrying over 4 lakh passengers every day. BMRCL had also generated the highest revenue of ₹1.6 crore on March 2. It stopped train services from March 22 as per the order of the State government, after which it saw over ₹25 crore revenue losses per month. The question is whether people will use Namma Metro when services finally resume. Though bus services have resumed, ridership remains low.

Regular metro commuters remain wary for now given the high number of cases in the city. “Travelling on the metro depends on touching common places right from entering, baggage scan, placing your token or card, touching the staircase railing or lift buttons. It will be impossible for workers to sanitise such spots often,” said Neeti D., a metro user.

G. Gopal who used to use the Green Line every day to commute to work before lockdown said with limited frequency and passengers, it will benefit only a small number of people. “While officials and security guards will put in place several measures to ensure physical distancing among passengers, it’s highly unlikely that passengers will follow them, going by what we are seeing in buses and markets,” said Mr. Gopal.