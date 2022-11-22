Chandru Iyer is new U.K. Deputy High Commissioner for Karnataka and Kerala

November 22, 2022 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chandru Iyer has been appointed as the British Deputy High Commissioner Bengaluru, and the UK Deputy Trade Commissioner, Investment, for South Asia.

The British Deputy High Commission, Bengaluru, announced that Chandru Iyer has been appointed as the United Kingdom’s new Deputy High Commissioner for Karnataka and Kerala based in Bengaluru, and the Deputy Trade Commissioner, Investment, for South Asia.

“Commencing his role in November 2022, Mr. Iyer will be focusing on strengthening partnerships with the government, promoting business and trade links, and bolstering people-to-people relationships between Karnataka, Kerala, and the U.K.,” said a press release from the commission.

