  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Mexico 0-0 Poland FIFA World Cup Live Score: Ochoa saves Lewandowski’s penalty kick in 2nd half

Chandru Iyer is new U.K. Deputy High Commissioner for Karnataka and Kerala

November 22, 2022 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chandru Iyer has been appointed as the British Deputy High Commissioner Bengaluru, and the UK Deputy Trade Commissioner, Investment, for South Asia.

Chandru Iyer has been appointed as the British Deputy High Commissioner Bengaluru, and the UK Deputy Trade Commissioner, Investment, for South Asia.

The British Deputy High Commission, Bengaluru, announced that Chandru Iyer has been appointed as the United Kingdom’s new Deputy High Commissioner for Karnataka and Kerala based in Bengaluru, and the Deputy Trade Commissioner, Investment, for South Asia.

“Commencing his role in November 2022, Mr. Iyer will be focusing on strengthening partnerships with the government, promoting business and trade links, and bolstering people-to-people relationships between Karnataka, Kerala, and the U.K.,” said a press release from the commission.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.