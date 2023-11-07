ADVERTISEMENT

‘Champions of Change Karnataka’ awards presented

November 07, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot with recipients of Champions of Change Karnataka Award in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Tuesday presented 25 persons with the ‘Champions of Change Karnataka’ Award.

Those who were conferred with the award, instituted by Interactive Forum on Indian Economy, included Bharat Ratna C.N.R. Rao, Padma Vibhushan S.M. Krishna, Padma Vibhushan D. Virendra Heggade and B. Saroj Devi, MP Tejashwi Surya and former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gehlot highlighted the importance of prioritising the welfare of others over personal gain.

Jury Chairman of the Champions of Change Award, former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan said that every possible effort should be made to encourage generosity in the society. He described the felicitation ceremony as an inspiration for good works in the society. Advocate Nandan Jha, founder of Champions of Change Award, President of Interactive Forum on Indian Economy, also spoke.

