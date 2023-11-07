HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Champions of Change Karnataka’ awards presented

November 07, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot with recipients of Champions of Change Karnataka Award in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot with recipients of Champions of Change Karnataka Award in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Tuesday presented 25 persons with the ‘Champions of Change Karnataka’ Award.

Those who were conferred with the award, instituted by Interactive Forum on Indian Economy, included Bharat Ratna C.N.R. Rao, Padma Vibhushan S.M. Krishna, Padma Vibhushan D. Virendra Heggade and B. Saroj Devi, MP Tejashwi Surya and former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gehlot highlighted the importance of prioritising the welfare of others over personal gain.

Jury Chairman of the Champions of Change Award, former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan said that every possible effort should be made to encourage generosity in the society. He described the felicitation ceremony as an inspiration for good works in the society. Advocate Nandan Jha, founder of Champions of Change Award, President of Interactive Forum on Indian Economy, also spoke.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / award and prize

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.