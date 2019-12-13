Chain-snatching: Police hunt for gang of juveniles

The police are on the hunt for a gang of juveniles who have allegedly taken to chain-snatching and assaulting women with cricket stumps in K.R. Puram and surrounding areas.

They have carried out a series of five muggings in three days, four of them on Thursday night alone, according to the police.

One teenager, part of the five-member gang, was arrested after locals apprehended him when he and his associates attacked a woman on Thursday.

“The remaining four have been identified, and we are tracking them down. They will be apprehended soon,” the police said.

Sudha Bai, 34, a resident of Vinayaka Layout, was walking home at 9.10 p.m., when three boys on a bike came from behind. One of them swung a cricket stump and tried to hit her head, but she ducked and escaped with minor injuries.

The trio tried to flee after snatching a gold chain, of 16 grams, from her. Passers-by chased the bike and caught hold of one of the pillion riders.

“The apprehended boy is 16 years, and a resident of Bhattarahalli. When we questioned him, he said that all the members of the gang are between 14 and 17 years and are school dropouts who have taken to crime for money,” said a senior police officer.

Hours before the incident on Thursday night, the same gang had carried out three similar chain-snatchings in the same vicinity, leaving two women injured, investigation has now revealed.

The women, who sustained deep cuts, are recovering and are out of danger, the police said.

The first offence this gang allegedly committed was in Avalahalli on December 10, said the police, who believe that they robbed a senior citizen, Leelavati Hebbar.

“As they were trying to snatch her chain, the woman fell to the ground and tried to scream for help. They panicked and hit her with an iron rod they were carrying, before fleeing with her gold chain,” a senior official said.

Ms. Hebbar suffered a deep injury to her head and is recovering, sources said.

“In all the four incidents on Thursday night, they attacked the women unprovoked and made away with the gold chains,” said the senior official.

The police suspect that the gang decided to hire a rental bike to evade identification.

“But they didn’t wear helmets, and CCTV camera footage show their faces,” the official added.