Chain snatchers strike again in Mysuru

Chain snatchers struck Mysuru again on Wednesday with two motorcycle-borne youth targeting women in Jayalakshmipuram and Saraswathipuram police station limits in two separate cases.

Around 10.05 a.m. when Lohitha Nanjamma, a resident of Jayalakshmipuram, was standing near Raghavendra Math, two motorcycle-borne youth suddenly appeared before her, snatched her gold chain and sped away.

The gold chain snatched from Ms. Nanjamma weighed around 37 grams. Jayalakshmipuram police visited the spot to collect clues.

Meanwhile, barely 15 minutes later Parimala, a co-operative bank employee, was accosted by the two motorcycle borne youth near Kuvempu School in Saraswathipuram around 10.20 a.m. Even before she could realise what was happening, the youth snatched her gold chain and sped away.

But, the youth could barely managed to get hold of 12 grams of the gold chain while the remaining 30 grams was cut off and remained with the victim. Saraswathipuram police visited the spot for investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) N. Rudramani said the police was trying to identity the accused by collecting CCTV footage from nearby areas. “It appears to be the same Irani gang that has been indulging in chain snatching cases in Mysuru. They had gone underground for the last three to four months and have now resurfaced. We will try to nab them,” he said.