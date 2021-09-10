Bengaluru

Chain snatchers’ gang busted

The city police busted a gang of chain-snatchers, who threatened women walking the streets alone at knife-point, and robbed them of their gold chains.

The arrested have been identified as Parameshwaraiah, Jagadeesh, and Sashi Kumar, all residents of Annapurneshwari Nagar. The police recovered 347 grams of gold jewellery worth ₹17 lakh from them.

The trio robbed a woman walking in front of her house on August 26 morning in Annapoorneshwari Nagar.

CCTV camera footage and technical evidence led the police to the trio. The police claimed to have cracked at least 10 similar cases in Annapoorneshwari Nagar, Hoskote, Ijoor, Koratagere, and Madanayakanahalli, among other areas. The trio used to never carry out an offence twice in a given area, to avoid detection, the police added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2021 1:00:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/chain-snatchers-gang-busted/article36392432.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY