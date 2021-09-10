Chain snatchers’ gang busted

The city police busted a gang of chain-snatchers, who threatened women walking the streets alone at knife-point, and robbed them of their gold chains.

The arrested have been identified as Parameshwaraiah, Jagadeesh, and Sashi Kumar, all residents of Annapurneshwari Nagar. The police recovered 347 grams of gold jewellery worth ₹17 lakh from them.

The trio robbed a woman walking in front of her house on August 26 morning in Annapoorneshwari Nagar.

CCTV camera footage and technical evidence led the police to the trio. The police claimed to have cracked at least 10 similar cases in Annapoorneshwari Nagar, Hoskote, Ijoor, Koratagere, and Madanayakanahalli, among other areas. The trio used to never carry out an offence twice in a given area, to avoid detection, the police added.