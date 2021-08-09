Chain-snatcher caught

Bengaluru

09 August 2021 01:06 IST

In swift action, the Hoysala patrol police chased and caught a bike-borne chain-snatcher and recovered a 48 gm gold chain on Sunday.

The accused came on a bike and snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman. As she raised an alarm, the patrolling vehicle rushed to her to help, caught chain-snatcher and handed him over to the Amruthahalli police.

The accused has been identified as Anil R., 29, a resident of Rajagopalanagar.

