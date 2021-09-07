Chain-snatcher arrested

The City Market police have arrested a third member of a chain-snatching gang who allegedly targeted pedestrians. They recovered a gold chain weighing 32 grams valued at ₹2.8 lakh and 12 smartphones from the accused. “He is the third member of the gang to be arrested. Two others were caught by the public over 10 days ago during a chain-snatching that went awry, while another person is still at large,” the police said. The gang not only snatched gold chains but also high-end smartphones, as people walked on the street speaking over the phone.

On the night of August 21, four chain-snatchers tried to snatch a gold chain from one Hema. But she resisted, holding on to the chain, and screaming for help. The chain broke into two pieces and one part was with the thief. Passers-by intervened and caught two of the gang members. The persons who was left with one half of the chain had swallowed it to prevent detection, but it was later found during medical examination. Their interrogation led the police to another member of their gang, the police said. Efforts are on to track down the fourth member.