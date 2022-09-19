CET ranking row: Karnataka HC gives time till Sept. 22 to explore possibilities of finding solution

During the hearing, the govt. and KEA had justified their action of considering only CET marks of those students, who passed their II PU exam in 2021 and reappeared for the CET-2022

A division bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Monday gave time till September 22 to explore possibilities of finding an amicable solution to the situation that has arisen from the judgement of a single judge bench, which on September 3, had quashed the CET-2022 ranking for undergraduate engineering courses.

The division bench comprising acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty passed the order while hearing the appeals filed by State government and the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) challenging the single judge’s order.

The single judge had also directed the KEA to redo the ranking by taking II PU marks and CET-2022 marks in the ratio of 50:50, even for students who passed II PU in 2021.

Govt. justifies action

During the hearing on the appeal, the government and the KEA had justified their action of considering only the CET marks of those students, who passed their II PU exam in 2021 and reappeared for the CET-2022. The government said that 50% of the II PU marks of the students who had passed II PU in 2021 cannot be considered as marks for them were awarded by devising a special methodology as no exams were conducted in 2021 in view of COVID-19.

Also, the government justified its action of considering II PU marks and CET-2022 marks in the ratio of 50:50 for the students who passed the II PU in 2022.

Acceptable solution

However, the division bench asked Additional Advocate General Dhyan Chinnappa, who represented the State government, whether it is possible to find a solution that can be acceptable to all the students whether they have passed II PU in 2021 or 2022.

As the AAG said that he has to seek instruction, the bench adjourned further hearing till September 22.