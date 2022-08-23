CET online document verification goes on smoothly on day two

After chaos on the first day, the CET-2022 online document verification went smoothly on the second day on Tuesday across the State without technical glitches.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) conducted online document verification in three sessions — it started at 9.30 a.m. and ended around 4.30 p.m. Engineering ranks from 5,001 to 10,000 candidates got their documents verified.

On the first day, the document verification had stared an hour-and-a-half late as the server was down and due to other technical glitches. The KEA is conducting document verification for Bengaluru candidates in Malleswaram head office.

On Monday, there was a massive crowd at the KEA and students and parents complained about the lack of arrangements and coordination as they waited for hours for their turn. More than 3,000 students and parents had gathered in front of the KEA office.

Due to lack of space and seating facility in the waiting area, many were seen sitting on the pavements, while others resorted to standing for hours. People also had to buy water bottles from the shops near the office as drinking water facilities weren’t provided.

There was a huge crowd of candidates especially in the Bengaluru South Block Education Officer (BEO) desk and the documents verification went on till around 8 p.m.

However, on Tuesday, the KEA made some necessary arrangements of seating, drinking water, toilet and other facilities for the students and parents. In order to avoid inconvenience, they displayed the areas and the BEO desk. According to this, students went to the particular BEOs desk and got their documents verified.

Manya T.K, a Computer Science Engineering aspirant, told to The Hindu, “We just needed the documents that they have asked for the document verification. I did not face any problems. I heard about the crowd yesterday, but I did not find anything troubling me.”