GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CET-NEET: Extension of dates for 2nd round

Published - September 25, 2024 12:05 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the dates for candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round of CET and NEET to complete the admission process.

For CET seat allotments, candidates can exercise their choice until September 26, pay the fees and submit documents until September 27, and download the admission order and report to the college by September 28, as informed by the KEA Executive Director H. Prasanna in a press release.

For Medical, Dental, and AYUSH courses, there is no option to exercise choice, but the same dates apply for fee payment and downloading the admission order, he explained.

Published - September 25, 2024 12:05 am IST

Related Topics

entrance examination / test/examination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.