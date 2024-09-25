CET-NEET: Extension of dates for 2nd round

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the dates for candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round of CET and NEET to complete the admission process.

For CET seat allotments, candidates can exercise their choice until September 26, pay the fees and submit documents until September 27, and download the admission order and report to the college by September 28, as informed by the KEA Executive Director H. Prasanna in a press release.

For Medical, Dental, and AYUSH courses, there is no option to exercise choice, but the same dates apply for fee payment and downloading the admission order, he explained.