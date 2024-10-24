CET: KEA issues show-cause notice to 2,348 candidates who did not report to colleges

Despite being allotted seats in the second extended round of UGCET-2024, 2,348 candidates failed to pay the fee and report to their respective engineering colleges. As a result, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) issued show-cause notice to these candidates on Wednesday asking for an explanation.

Seats denied to others

KEA executive director H. Prasanna mentioned in the notice that by failing to report to the colleges, these candidates have denied seats to deserving students next in the merit list.

Officials said even in prestigious colleges, seats to coveted courses such as computer science, artificial intelligence and machine learning, were allotted to the students, but they did not take admission. In addition, students were not admitted to the college even after paying the fees and all these seats remained vacant.

Students and parents had expressed suspicion of unethical activities like seat blocking due to this.

Three days’ notice

“Notice has been sent to the registered email addresses of the candidates, and they have been given three days to provide a valid explanation. Failing this, legal action will be initiated against them. The candidates have been divided into three categories: those who did not pay the fees after seat allocation, those who paid the fees but did not download the admission letter, and those who paid incomplete fees,” Mr. Prasanna explained.

Depending on the candidates’ responses, further legal action will be taken, he added.

As many as 2,208 candidates did not pay the fees, 95 paid the fees but did not download the admission letter or report to the colleges, and 45 paid partial fees. Notice has been issued to all these candidates, Mr. Prasanna stated.