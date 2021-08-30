CET: Good turnout for physics, chemistry exams

Bengaluru

30 August 2021 01:09 IST

The second day of the Common Entrance Test (CET) saw a high turnout, with 1.93 lakh candidates each giving the physics and chemistry papers on Sunday.

Twelve COVID-19 students wrote the examination at COVID-19 Care Centres, said Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

As per the schedule of CET-2021, the Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be conducted in Bidar, Belagavi, Ballari, Vijayapura, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru on Monday.

