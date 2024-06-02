CET candidates whose results were withheld can obtain ranks by Monday 

Students whose Common Entrance Test (CET) - 2024 results have been withheld or those for whom ranks were not allotted when the results were announced on Saturday can obtain their ranks by entering their marks in the Karnataka Examinations Authority’s (KEA) portal from Monday.

In a press conference held on Sunday, H. Prasanna, Executive Director, KEA said, “Ranks have not been announced for students who entered erroneous unique numbers (which were given to them in PUC) while submitting their CET application. They will be allowed to correct this error, and about 3,000 students will benefit from it.”

Going by the norm of the last few years, even this year, the counselling process of both CET and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) will be conducted together, he said. To avoid unnecessary confusion, counselling will be conducted after the announcement of NEET results, he said, adding that the counselling dates will be announced shortly.

He further said that the NEET students who did not apply to participate in the State’s counselling process will be provided an opportunity to apply after NEET results are announced.

The document verification process for all students except the medical inspection of specially abled candidates will be conducted online this year. Mr. Prasanna also said that the seat matrix for the current year has not been received from the government and will be announced on the KEA website once they do. He also said that a meeting was held to decide fees for various courses and that a call will be taken by the government soon.