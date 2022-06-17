CET: Biology paper easy, say students

The Common Entrance Test (CET 2022) gateway to becoming eligible for seeking entry into professional courses in the State to seek admission into Engineering, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy and other courses, took off to a smooth start on Thursday across the State in 486 centres.

Out of 2,16,559 registered candidates, 1,75,305 (80.95%) candidates appeared for biology and 2,08,032 (96.06%) candidates appeared for the mathematics test.

Students said while biology was easy, the maths paper was moderately tough. Vasundhra, a student, said, “The biology paper was pretty easy. Studying thoroughly from the NCERT textbook was the only way to ace the paper. I hope to score well in this paper.”

Ujjawala, another student, said, “I felt the maths paper was a little difficult. I did not prepare from NCERT text, but rather the different modules that my college had given me. The given time limit was not sufficient for me. I would have needed approximately 15 to 20 minutes more to complete the paper.”

Experts seemed to agree. Milind Chippalakatti, National Head, Knowledge Management, Deeksha, said, “Overall, the biology paper was easy. An average student can score about 30 to 35 marks out of 60 marks. Only a few questions were a bit difficult. There were no out of syllabus questions and all were framed as per the NCERT textbook. The mathematics paper was easy to moderate in nature but a few questions were lengthy in calculation. While 40 questions were easy to answer, 11 were moderate and 9 were difficult. An average student can score around 20 to 25 marks out of 60. None of the questions were out of syllabus. Overall, the paper was similar to last year.”

On Friday, the physics and chemistry exams will be conducted.