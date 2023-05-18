CET aspirants worry about possible traffic snarls on Chief Minister’s swearing-in day in Bengaluru

May 18, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

Students appearing for KCET-2023 exams on Saturday, May 20, are worried about possible traffic hassles as the swearing in of the new Chief Minister is being held on the same day at 12.30 p.m. at Kanteerava stadium in a grand manner.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has scheduled the Mathematics and Biology papers from 10.30 a.m.

In CBD area

The students whose exam centers are at Central Business District (CBD) areas are worries since supportes and party workers are expected to start pouring into the city early. Bengaluru Traffic Police has not yet issued any advisory and this has added to the the students’ worry.

Speaking to The Hindu, a KCET aspirant said, “My test centre is located few minutes away from the Kanteerava Stadium. There are no instructions by the traffic police or KEA in this regard.”

Ramya S., Executive Director of KEA, said, “We are in touch with the Bengaluru Traffic Police and the traffic advisory will be released on Friday, May 19. A police official said that there will not be too much road blocks in the CBD area. But we have instructed students that they should reach the centres early in the morning on Saturday.”

Over 2.6 lakh candidates

This year as many as 2,61,610 candidates have registered for the examination. Out of the total 592 centres, 121 centres are located in Bengaluru and 471 centres exist in the rest of the state. The KEA has appointed 592 Observers, 1184 special invigilation squad members, 592 custodians, 10,900 invigilators and a total of 23,050 officials have been deployed to discharge examination duties. Video coverage has been arranged at examination centres.

Candidates have been advised to visit KEA Website http://kea.kar.nic.in