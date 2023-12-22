ADVERTISEMENT

CET 2024 to be held on April 20 and 21

December 22, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

Registration and filling of application online will commence from January 10, 2024. 

The Hindu Bureau

The Common Entrance Test 2024 (CET 2024), the gateway for professional courses like Engineering and others, will be conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on April 20 and 21.

S. Ramya, Executive Director of KEA, stated in a press release on Friday that the registration and filling of application online will commence on January 10.

CET will be applicable to those wishing to apply to admission for Engineering, Naturopathy and Yoga, BPharma, second-year BPharma, and PharmaD, Agriculture courses (Farm Science), Veterinary and BSc (Nursing) courses.

For the first time, the application is common for all professional course candidates, including those who aspire for admission to Medical, Dental, and AYUSH for counselling.

Students have been advised to compulsorily register and fill the application for CET 2024. Likewise for Architecture, BPT, BSc Allied Health Sciences, and BPO courses, it is mandatory to fill up the CET 2024 application and pay the prescribed application fee.

Candidates have been asked to enter their correct RD (Revenue Documents) number while filling up the online application. In case a candidate enters the wrong number, they will not be able to complete the process.

If a candidate has a caste certificate without an RD number, he/she has to obtain a new certificate containing RD number, failing which he/she will not be eligible to claim caste reservation.

According to the release, candidates can clarify their doubts regarding filling out an application online by sending mail to KEA email keaugcet2024@gmail.com.

