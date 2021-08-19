Cerebration quiz regional round to be held on August 21

BusinessLine’s Cerebration 2021, one of India’s premier corporate quiz championships, is back with its 18th edition. This time, it’s in a virtual format. The quiz is designed for corporate executives, business professionals, B-school students, and MBA aspirants. The preliminary round was held from August 4 to 11 to shortlist the top six from each of the six cities of Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, and it witnessed more than 6,000 participants.

Now for the regional Bengaluru round, six participants will battle it out and one will qualify for the grand finale on August 28. The participants selected for the Bengaluru regional round on August 21 at 11 a.m. are: Abhijit Bhalachandra, ZS; Sethu Madhavan, Capgemini; Sanish Samuel, Adobe; Rabi Sankar Saha, Capegmini; Ronisha Das, Accenture; and Yogesa Melta, Netcore.

The first prize is ₹75,000, the second, ₹50,000, and the third, ₹25,000. Enthusiasts can log in to witness them battle it out, by registering at https://bit.ly/BLQUIZ21 or by scanning the QR code.

Title sponsor is Union Bank of India, powered by CFA Institute, in association with ManageEngine, and BSE IPE.