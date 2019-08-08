Cerebration Business Quiz in city tomorrow

The Hindu Business Line is back with the 17th edition of Cerebration Business Quiz. Presented by Union Bank, the quiz will see a range of participants, comprising business professionals, corporate executives, students from prominent B-schools and MBA aspirants.

Packaged as the country’s toughest corporate business quiz, it will be held across six cities — Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kochi, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

In Bengaluru, it will be held at Christ (Deemed to be University), Hosur Road, on August 9 at 2 p.m.

Each team that registers should have two persons representing either the same college or corporate organisation.

In the preliminary rounds, which will be held across the six cities, participants will go through a written test with 20 questions, following which the top six teams will qualify for the finals in that city.

One team in each centre would be declared as the regional winners and would have the opportunity to fly down to Mumbai, to participate in the grand finale, which will see six teams participating.

The questions for Cerebration Business Quiz would pertain to the world of business, while the format will have questions framed as text, visuals, audio and video.

GM infinite is the associate sponsor for Bengaluru regional round.

Participants can register themselves by logging into - http://www.cerebration.co.in.

For queries please call: +91 98997 70370