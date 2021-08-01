Centre pledges ₹800 cr. ahead of third wave

Bengaluru

01 August 2021 01:03 IST

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has agreed to sanction ₹800 crore for the development of health infrastructure, such as setting up ICU units, and supply of oxygen and medicines for preventing a third wave of COVID-19 in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

Addressing mediapersons after meeting Mr. Mandaviya, Mr. Bommai said, “We had requested the Centre to supply 1.5 crore vaccines to Karnataka. The Union Health Minister has promised to supply about one crore vaccines. This will enable us to provide two to three lakh vaccines daily,” the Chief Minister said.

