Bengaluru

Centre pledges ₹800 cr. ahead of third wave

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has agreed to sanction ₹800 crore for the development of health infrastructure, such as setting up ICU units, and supply of oxygen and medicines for preventing a third wave of COVID-19 in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

Addressing mediapersons after meeting Mr. Mandaviya, Mr. Bommai said, “We had requested the Centre to supply 1.5 crore vaccines to Karnataka. The Union Health Minister has promised to supply about one crore vaccines. This will enable us to provide two to three lakh vaccines daily,” the Chief Minister said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 1, 2021 1:04:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/centre-pledges-800-cr-ahead-of-third-wave/article35660048.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY