Centre of Excellence in AI to come up in Bengaluru

For boosting Karnataka’s tech ecosystem, the State Cabinet on Thursday (November 14) approved the establishment of a Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence with an investment of ₹28 crore. The Department of IT/BT will set up the centre in Bengaluru.

The Cabinet also cleared a comprehensive policy for Global Capability Centers aimed at positioning Karnataka as the preferred destination for multinational companies to set up their operations, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said.

In another decision, the Cabinet has agreed to release ₹20 crore for setting up an organic and millet hub at Hebbal in Bengaluru for promoting organic farming and trade under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana of the Centre. The State and the Centre will contribute ₹8 and ₹12 crore, respectively.

The Chief Minister has decided to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to increase the Centre’s allocation of ₹1.50 lakh per house under the PM Awas Yojana, a housing scheme for people with low incomes.

