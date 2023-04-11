ADVERTISEMENT

Centre of excellence for drone education and remote pilot training to come up at Chickballapur

April 11, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - Bengaluru

This institute will serve as a platform where students learn the fundamentals of drones, drone mapping, GIS, data processing, and a certified remote pilot training course

The Hindu Bureau

Aereo, an end-to-end drone solutions startup, has partnered with SJC Institute of Technology to open a centre of excellence in Chickballapur.

Aereo, an end-to-end drone solutions startup, has partnered with SJC Institute of Technology to open a centre of excellence in Chickballapur.

This institute will serve as a platform where students learn the fundamentals of drones, drone mapping, GIS, data processing, and a certified remote pilot training course.

This institute is the first-of-its-kind for advancing holistic drone education in India alongside fundamental remote pilot training.

The centre will provide exposure to students and help them build a career in India’s booming drone industry. The courses will be taught by highly experienced industry experts, said Aereo, which was founded in 2013 in IIT Kanpur.

“This centre of excellence will lay the groundwork for drone education in the country. We are extremely grateful to SJCIT for their collaboration and look forward to providing top-notch drone education to the youth of Karnataka. Lack of high-skilled workforce is a primary bottleneck for the Indian drone industry. By imparting holistic drone education along with remote pilot training, we aim to create thousands of new drone-related jobs and pave the way for R&D in indigenous drone technology. It will equip students with real-world experience and skills required to forge a lucrative career in the Indian drone industry,” said Vipul Singh, co-founder, and CEO of Aereo.

Related Topics

Karnataka

