Centre has decided to transfer two cases of DJ Halli violence to NIA

The Union government has taken a decision to transfer the investigation in two criminal cases, registered on August 11 incidents of violences in DJ Halli and KG Halli localities of the city in which the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Karnataka High Court was informed on Friday.
A submission in this regard has been made before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi during the hearing of PIL petitions seeking transfer of probe to NIA, payment of compensation for damage caused to properties during violence, etc.
NIA’s Special Public Prosecutor P. Prasanna Kumar told the Bench that a decision to transfer the cases to NIA has been taken and orders in this regard is expected to be issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Earlier, Advocate General Prabhuling K. Navadgi told the Bench that the Director-General and Inspector General of Police had on September 3 sent an email to the Secretary, MHA intimating invocation of provisions of the UAP Act as mandated per Section 6 of the NIA Act.
