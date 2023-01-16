HamberMenu
Centre committed to making India one of the strongest economies in the world by 2047: Rajnath Singh

The Defence Minister was in Bengaluru to participate in the Shaurya Sandhya organised as part of 75th Army Day celebrations

January 16, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Hemanth C.S.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande and others at the release of special cover during the 75th Army Day, in Bengaluru, Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande and others at the release of special cover during the 75th Army Day, in Bengaluru, Sunday, January 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the government is committed to strengthening national security by equipping the military with indigenous state-of-the-art weapons and technologies and making India one of the most powerful countries and strongest economies in the world by 2047.

Mr. Singh, who participated in the Shaurya Sandhya organised as part of 75th Army Day celebrations in Bengaluru, in his address also asserted that the Union Government’s focus has always been on developing a strong and foolproof security apparatus and due to the strength of its security system, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world and emerged as a preferred and reliable investment destination.

“In the last financial year, India recorded the highest-ever FDI inflow of $US 83.57 billion,” Mr Singh said.

Military preparedness for the future

Urging the Indian Armed Forces to work on their strategies, tactics and policies keeping the future challenges in mind, he said, “Every today becomes tomorrow’s yesterday. Any military or organisation which prepares itself only according to the present soon becomes old and ineffective. It is imperative to work on tomorrow, the day after and the next 25-30 years. This will ensure our security and prosperity. Let us together build a developed and secure India.”

The defence minister also paid rich tributes to a number of revolutionaries of the state, who sacrificed their lives to ensure the country’s freedom from foreign rule.

“The event is also a tribute to Field Marshal Cariappa, who himself belonged to Karnataka and led our army in the first war of independent India and made significant contributions in strengthening the army,” the defence minister said.

