‘Centralised transformer health monitoring system will be implemented on a war-footing basis’

A centralised transformer health monitoring system and isolation of transformer from line fault will be implemented on a war-footing basis, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) Ltd., has told the High Court of Karnataka.

P. Rajendra Chola, Managing Director of Bescom, in his affidavit, has said that to provide safety to the public, Bescom has initiated action to prevent transformers installed in public places from developing fire hazard in the event of a fault in the electricity distribution lines.

A detailed study on the causes that result in a transformer becoming a fire hazard has been completed and an action plan has been finalised to implement the mitigation techniques, Mr. Cholan has said, while pointing out that a centralised transformer health monitoring system and isolation of transformer from line fault has been devised.

“The system once implemented will be able to determine the state of transformers by continuous date, acquisition, monitoring, alerting the fields engineer on status of the transformers and also isolate the transformers from faults remotely. Tender activity to implement this system is under way and will be implemented on a war-footing basis,” Mr. Cholan informed the court.

Meanwhile, as Bescom has said that every month 210 transformers, situated on footpaths and stormwater drains, would be shifted to a safe location, the court directed it to submit a status report by the second week of July on the progress in the process of shifting.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar, issued the direction based on a statement by Bescom that process of shifting transformers from footpath already commenced on April 1, 2022.

The Bench was hearing a PIL petition, filed by G.B. Athri, a retired wing commander of the Indian Air Force, through which it had issued several direction on shifting transformers from footpaths.

Senior Advocate S. Sriranga, appearing for Bescom, told the Bench that contract period includes the monsoon period while clarifying shifting of transformer would be done keeping in mind the interest of students due to the ongoing annual examinations. A total of 2,588 transformers have been identified for relocation.

Mr. Cholan, in his affidavit, has told the court that there was some delay in awarding contract for relocating the transformer as the process of inviting tender had to be repeated in view of a higher price quoted by the successful bidder during two biddings held.

Stating that finally the contract was awarded to M/s Asian Fab Tec Ltd. after negotiating the price, Mr. Cholan said that shifting process would be completed within 18 months.