Central Silk Board celebrates National Technology Day

The Central Silk Board’s Central Silk Technological Research and Training Institute, Bengaluru, on Saturday celebrated National Technology Day on the theme ‘From schools to start-ups: Igniting young minds to innovate’. The day is celebrated to commemorate Pokhran II — the nuclear tests conducted by India in 1998.

As a part of the celebrations, CSB-CSTRI invited textile students, fashion designers, research scholars, and entrepreneurs in the textile sector to attend the National Technology Day-cum-workshop at Central Silk Board, Bengaluru, according to a release.

P. Sivakumar, Member Secretary, Central Silk Board, elaborated on the contribution of the Central Silk Board to improve the livelihood of sericulture-dependents and the role of CSB’s research institutes in implementing various technologies for increasing the quality and quantity of silk.

S. Periyasamy, Director, CSTRI, Bengaluru, highlighting the contributions of the CSTRI in the post-cocoon sector over the decades, pointed out the need for regular interaction with industry stakeholders and entrepreneurs for better R&D interventions. Officials of Central Silk Board, CSTRI, Textile Engineering and Fashion Design students from various colleges in Bengaluru, sericulture stakeholders, and research scholars participated in the programme, the release stated.

