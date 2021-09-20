Central Prison inmates charged with extortion

Bengaluru

20 September 2021 01:14 IST

They are accused of making threat calls to scrap dealer from jail

Despite raids, the use of mobile phones within Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara, continues. Barely a week after a convict was caught using a mobile phone in his barrack last Sunday, another case has now caught the attention of the police.

A 33-year-old scrap dealer from Gurappanapalya lodged a complaint with the police after he started getting threat calls from two accused, presently lodged inside the prison.

In his statement, the dealer said that the accused was demanding that he pay them protection money.

Based on a complaint filed by the scrap dealer, the Sadduguntepalya police registered a case against Fakhruddin and Abdul Jabeer charging them with extortion.

In his complaint, the victim, Nayaz Pasha, said that the duo called him while he was at work, demanding ₹1 lakh protection money and threatened to kill him if he did not pay.

A few hours later, a person, identifying himself as Irfan, called him demanding that he meet him with the money.

When Nayaz refused, Fakhruddin allegedly called him again on Friday and abused and threatened him. Worried about his safety, Nayaz approached the police seeking help.