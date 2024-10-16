Central Ayurveda Research Institute in Bengaluru starts in-patient services

The Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Bengaluru, established as a regional research centre in 1971, has recently started in-patient and other diagnostic services such as ultrasound and ECG.

Located on Kanakapura Road in the city, the institute focuses on advancing research in ayurveda, integrating traditional practices with contemporary scientific approaches, and fostering a deeper understanding of ayurveda’s potential. It is recognised as a ‘Centre of Excellence for Madhumeha (Diabetes)‘ by the Union Ministry of Ayush. It is one of the peripheral pharmacovigilance centres for monitoring and reporting adverse drug reactions and misleading advertisements related to ayurveda, siddha and unani drugs, said Shubhashree M.N., Research Officer (Ayurveda) at the institute.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, she said the 28-bed in-patient facility was started in July. The institute sees over 250 patients in the out-patient department (OPD) daily.

“CARI houses a multidisciplinary team engaged in diverse research and integrative healthcare activities. Clinical services are provided through its NABL and NABH accredited hospital wing - (OPD, 28 bed in-patient facility, telemedicine and community outreach). These services include expert consultations, ayurveda dispensary, diagnostic laboratory (biochemistry, hematology, ultrasound, X-ray and ECG), panchakarma, yoga therapies, ambulance for patient transportation and a canteen,” she said.

Metabolic disorders

This institute focuses its research efforts primarily on metabolic disorders and ayurveda dietetics, with additional domains covering outreach healthcare research, drug standardisation, and medicinal plants research. “Currently, CARI is conducting over 25 research projects jointly with prestigious institutions such as IISc., NIMHANS, ICMR-NITM, Belagavi, CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru, ICAR- IIHR, University of Agricultural Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Belagavi, and University of Trans Disciplinary Health Sciences and Technology, among others,” the officer added.

While all clinical services are free for BPL card holders, senior citizens get a 60% discount and others are charged a nominal fee. The OPD functions between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on all working days.