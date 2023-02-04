Centennial celebrations of St. Joseph’s University alumni association from February 5

February 04, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The centennial celebrations of the alumni association of St Joseph’s University (previously St Joseph’s College Autonomous) will begin on Sunday.

According to a press release from the university, the alumni association is the oldest in Karnataka.

“The year 2020 was actually the 100th anniversary of the alumni association. However, in view of the pandemic, the celebration was rescheduled,” the press release said.

Some notable alumni include legislator Kumar Bangarappa, Supreme Court of India judge Santosh Hegde, military officer General K.C. Thimmaiah, and cricketers Brijesh Patel and Syed Kirmani.