ADVERTISEMENT

Centennial celebrations of St. Joseph’s University alumni association from February 5

February 04, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The centennial celebrations of the alumni association of St Joseph’s University (previously St Joseph’s College Autonomous) will begin on Sunday.

According to a press release from the university, the alumni association is the oldest in Karnataka.

“The year 2020 was actually the 100th anniversary of the alumni association. However, in view of the pandemic, the celebration was rescheduled,” the press release said.

Some notable alumni include legislator Kumar Bangarappa, Supreme Court of India judge Santosh Hegde, military officer General K.C. Thimmaiah, and cricketers Brijesh Patel and Syed Kirmani.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US