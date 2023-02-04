HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centennial celebrations of St. Joseph’s University alumni association from February 5

February 04, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The centennial celebrations of the alumni association of St Joseph’s University (previously St Joseph’s College Autonomous) will begin on Sunday.

According to a press release from the university, the alumni association is the oldest in Karnataka.

“The year 2020 was actually the 100th anniversary of the alumni association. However, in view of the pandemic, the celebration was rescheduled,” the press release said.

Some notable alumni include legislator Kumar Bangarappa, Supreme Court of India judge Santosh Hegde, military officer General K.C. Thimmaiah, and cricketers Brijesh Patel and Syed Kirmani.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.