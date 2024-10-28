CeNS researchers develop innovative and affordable self-powered smart windows

Researchers at the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS) in two studies have developed novel smart-window technologies which do not require external electrical energy for their operational needs.

“Existing electrochromic smart-window technology requires external power for its operational needs. It is limited to changing colour from transparent to blue and vice-versa (switching optical transparency functionality) upon application of an electrical stimulus and blocks both visible and near-infrared radiation, leading to a decrease in the room temperature,“ the Department of Science and Technology stated.

How it is done

Researchers, led by Ashutosh K. Singh at CeNS, have addressed this through two studies. In one, they have removed the dependency of electrochromic devices on external electrical power for their operational needs. In the second one, they have made the fabrication process more affordable.

“The resulting self-powered electrochromic smart window operates through the power stored in its switching operation from transparent to coloured states. This enhances the operational energy efficiency, affordability and energy storage functionality of the new smart-windows technology,” the department said.

In the first work, the CeNS team has developed a device that can store electrical energy by changing colour upon the application of a small electrical stimulus generated through electrochemical reactions taking place within the device itself resulting from the device configuration.

In the second research work, Dr. Singh’s team developed the fabrication process of electrochromic smart windows and made it more affordable by using an industrially adaptable solution-based spray coating approach. Under this process, the affordable electrochromic smart-window technology retained its functionalities, such as the seamless switching between coloured and transparent states while possessing energy storage capabilities that can power the portable device.

Sustainable approach

“The development of these electrochromic devices represents a major step towards sustainable energy utilisation in buildings. By optimising the process parameters and adopting cost-effective materials, we have created devices that not only enhance energy efficiency but also offer scalable and affordable solutions for modern infrastructures,” Dr. Singh said.