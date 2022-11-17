Celebrating Werner Herzog at 80

November 17, 2022 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - BENGALURU

To mark the 80th birthday of celebrated German filmmaker Werner Herzog, the Goethe-Institut, Bengaluru has organised a film series in partnership with Suchitra Cine Academy and Cultural Foundation.

The retrospective will feature five acclaimed films from the auteur’s rich body of work: Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972), Fitzcarraldo (1982), Land of Silence and Darkness (1971), Lessons of Darkness (1992) and Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979).

The two-day event will be held on November 18 and 19, 2022 at Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, and on November 26 and 27, 2022 at Suchitra Cine Academy.

Well-known film critic and writer M K Raghavendra will give a talk at the event, titled Werner Herzog: Civilisation and the ‘Primitive’. It will be followed by a Q and A session.

The event is free and open for all. For further information and programme schedule, visit: goethe.de/bangalore; suchitra.org

An influential filmmaker

Werner Herzog was born on September 5, 1942 in Munich. A leading exponent of post-War West German cinema, he pioneered the New German Cinema with Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Alexander Kluge, Edgar Reitz, Volker Schlöndorff and Wim Wenders.

After the “Oberhausen Manifesto” of 1962, in which young filmmakers renounced commercial and conservative cinema of the post-War period in the Federal Republic of Germany, these auteurs created films using limited economic means, learning to extract the greatest possible authenticity as well as aesthetic effect from both inexpensive sets and inexperienced or amateur actors.