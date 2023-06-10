Celebrating the spirit of LGBTQ+ community

June 10, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

Rainbow Tales, an event hosted by the Bengaluru-based diversity consulting organisation Interweave Consulting, will be held in Bengaluru on June 14 to celebrate the spirit of the LGTBQ+ community in India.

The event, which will be held at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC), Domlur, from 5 p.m. onwards, seeks to provide an inclusive platform for the community’s members, enabling them to tell their stories through various experiential performances, including dance, comedy and drag.

Dance medley

As part of this event, Dancing Queens, India’s first transgender dance troupe, will perform a dance medley titled “Dance with The Queens”, which will focus on the challenges and stigma faced by sexual and gender minorities in the country. There will also be a poetry reading by All Sorts of Queer (ASQ) founder and poet Rohini Venkatesh Malur, who, along with four other queer poets, will explore the lives of the queer community through verse.

While Navin Noronha, India’s first openly gay comedian, is all set to talk about the challenges of gay dating and coming out as gay, Alex Mather, who is one of India’s popular drag artists, will present Thaalam, a play that focuses on a queer family and the role it plays in a society that is fast to shun them.

“Through this performance, Alex aims to tackle the stigma surrounding the LGBTQ+ community and empower people within the community and outside it to speak up against the abuse,” states the release from the organisers, pointing out that the main characters of the production will be played by three drag queens and a drag king.

Challenges faced

According to Ms Nirmala Menon, the founder and CEO of Interweave Consulting, the event seeks to highlight the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community and promote empathy and understanding for a more equitable and accepting future.

“We strongly believe that building an inclusive society where every individual feels welcomed, accepted and safe cannot happen without the active engagement of all,” she adds. “This event is one of our several attempts to bring everyone under one roof.”