Celebrating students’ sustainability efforts

The third edition of Janaagraha’s annual ‘Bengaluru Civic Fest’ on Tuesday showcased 25 teams from schools across India, who came up with unique solutions to tackle civic issues.

The event was held as a culmination of ‘IChangeMyCity Challenge’ organised between August to December 2019, where students were asked to identify and come up with innovative, practical solutions to address civic issues such as garbage disposal, the use awareness campaigns, innovative alternatives to resolve common problems, and sustainability among others.

Among the finalists were students from Assisi School, Bengaluru, who presented their ideas on preventing mishaps on pothole-ridden roads, which they say they had to navigate while going to school. They also focussed on manholes. “We dedicated our stall to Siddappa, the 17-year-old youth, who died inside a manhole when he went to clean it,” they said.

Students from Delhi Public School, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, presented their idea of adopting a neighbourhood and planting trees. Another team from the school had a stall on the trauma of being bullied, with the tagline, ‘No means No’.

Students from Srinidhi Public School, Bengaluru, had a stall on promotion of a zero waste campus where they showcased dustbins made from waste paper. They also showed how they converted wet waste into compost, which they use in the school garden.

Over 14,000 students studying in classes 6 to 12 across India participated in the competition, from which the 25 teams were selected.

Srikanth Viswanathan, CEO Janaagraha, said that civic education or active citizenship education was the only way to solve complex challenges of the 21st century in a sustainable way. “Active citizenship education seeks to deeply embed skills and competencies of systems thinking, collaborative problem solving and civic leadership,” he said in a press release.