Celebrating 75 Years of Ninasam: Tirugata presents two plays in Bengaluru this week 

Sri Nilakanteshwara Natyaseva Sangha, the famed cultural organisation, drama school and theatre troupe from Heggodu in Shivamogga district, better known by its acronym “Ninasam”, formed in the year 1949, marks a significant milestone as it enters its 75th year. As part of its ongoing tour, Ninasam’s travelling troupe — Ninasam Tirugata — will present two plays, Malati Madhava and Ankada Parade, on October 15 and 16 at Ranga Shankara in Bengaluru.

Started a week ago, the tour across the State will go on till January, 2025, travelling through various cities, villages and towns.

The Ninasam Tirugata is a much-anticipated part of a theatre enthusiast’s calendar as it promises thought-provoking plays that reflect both contemporary and classic themes. These upcoming performances celebrate not only the troupe’s legacy but also continuing the journey that began with its visionary founder, K.V. Subbanna, in 1949.

Third generation at work

Speaking to The Hindu, K.V. Subbanna’s son, playwright and director Akshara K.V. says Ninasam has been conceived by each generation very differently. “Seventy-five years is more than what an average human being’s age is, and we are happy to have reached this milestone. The third generation of artists is running Ninasam now. The first generation focused on building it as a local community, from the second and third generation onward Ninasam became an institution, a school, a repertoire and a lot more. Much more is to be done in the coming days; the drama school and the Tirugata must focus on making ways to accommodate the newer generations.”

Asked about Ninasam’s vision for the next 25 years, Akshara says, “We have never had a long-term vision here at Ninasam and currently have nothing planned for the next 25 years. We believe that one step will lead to another, and that is the only way forward... Of course, there are some changes we would like to make soon. We would like to have more specific and sharp activities and events focusing on theatre. We would like to renovate the entire campus and make a few physical changes. But nothing has been planned for the future.”

This year’s plays

As part of Ninasam Tirugata, the play Malati Madhava, directed by Akshara himself, and written by Bhavabhuti, an 8th Century Sanskrit scholar and playwright, will be presented on the first day. “The play is a romantic tale entwined with political intrigue and social challenges. The story follows Malati and Madhava, whose love faces a myriad of obstacles, including the political machinations of King Padmavati. Despite betrayal, heartbreak, and abduction, the two lovers find hope and reunion through the intervention of a Buddhist monk. This timeless drama, rich in emotional depth, explores themes of love, duty, and societal pressures, making it as relevant today as it was centuries ago,” says a release from Ninasam.

On the second day, Ankada Parade, directed by Vidyanidhi Vanarase, based on a play translated by Jayant Kaikini from the original Marathi play Abhirama Bhadkamakar. “Set in an old age home, the play presents a poignant yet vibrant reflection on the final stages of life. Through the eyes of its elderly characters -- ranging from a contented family man to a lifelong social activist -- the play delves into the everyday challenges and joys faced by its residents. A young aspiring actor, Harsha, joins the residents under the guise of his father and learns about life and theatre in this unlikely setting. With humour and heart, the play uses theatre as a metaphor to explore aging and the resilience of the human spirit,” explains the release.

Tickets for Malati Madhava and Ankada Parade are available at the Ranga Shankara box-office and on BookMyShow. Shows on both days start at 7.30 p.m.