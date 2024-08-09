CCTV camera footage shows PSI Parashuram had health issue in the morning before he was found dead

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the death of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Parashuram, who was found dead on August 3 at his residence in Yadgir in north Karnataka, has now found CCTV camera footage from hours before his death, which shows that he had a health issue.

On August 3 morning, Parashuram went to a private bank and withdrew ₹15,000. While he was at the bank, CCTV camera footage shows that he almost collapsed, took some rest, and drank water before leaving.

Found dead

He was found dead later in the afternoon on his bed, with his nose and mouth bleeding.

His wife alleged that he was stressed over his premature transfer from the Yadgir police station and that Channareddy Patil Tannur, local Congress MLA, and his son Pampanagouda had demanded a bribe of ₹30 lakh to cancel the transfer. She raised doubts about her husband’s death in her complaint, based on which the Yadgir police booked the MLA and his son for abetment for suicide.

However, the police suspect the PSI died of a heart attack. “In the given context, the CCTV camera footage from the bank showing Parashuram clearly having a health issue is key evidence in the case,” a senior official said, adding that while they would not be able to come to a conclusion from the visual, it seemed like he was having an attack.

The PSI did not consult any doctor that day, but went home and slept, only to be found dead hours later, investigation has revealed. CID officials are waiting for the autopsy report and the forensic report to ascertain the cause of death.

Money recovered

Meanwhile, the CID teams conducted mahazar of the official quarters of Parashuram in Yadgir on Friday. They have recovered ₹7.33 lakh in cash and empty letterheads of the accused MLA, sources said.

Parashuram’s father-in-law reportedly claimed that he had mobilised the money by selling gold jewellery and handed it over to Parashuram, days before his death. This attains significance in the light of the wife’s complaint that the MLA had demanded ₹30 lakh to cancel his premature transfer.

