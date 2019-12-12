CCB unearths marks card racket, one held

Officials of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) unearthed a degree marks card racket on Tuesday and arrested the owner of an educational institution in Mahalakshmi Layout.

Based on a tip-off , a team raided Venkateshwara International Educational Society and VSS International Education and Research Institute and recovered fake degree certificates and documents belonging to many colleges and universities across India.

The police said that the accused Srinivasa Reddy cheated students by conducting fake examinations at his institute and issued certificates of the courses they have opted for. He would provide ‘degrees’ from around 20 open universities in India and charged between ₹40,000 and ₹2 lakh depending on the course.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said: “The candidates were given marks sheets for B.Com, BA, mPharma, MBA, M.Tech, from universities in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.”

In the raid, the police have seized fake marks sheets, degree certificates, rubber stamps of various universities, and computers. The accused has been arrested and various cases have been registered against him. The police have taken Reddy into custody to ascertain his criminal background. The police are also on the lookout for people who have benefited from the accused and suspected to have misused the certificates for personal gain.