CCB unearths inter-State weapons racket in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

08 August 2021 01:50 IST

An inter-State weapons racket was unearthed on Saturday by Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials, who arrested four persons who were allegedly supplying country-made weapons to gangsters and rowdies in Bengaluru city.

The police also recovered five country-made pistols, two rifles, and 19 rounds of live ammunition from them.

The prime accused, Ayazulla, 30, from Kalasipalya, was sourcing weapons from his contacts in Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, Amritsar in Punjab, and Shirdi in Maharashtra, getting the delivery of weapons by train and bus and selling it to gangsters. The accused would get the weapons from his sources at throwaway prices and sell them to his customers at much higher rates to make quick money, a police officer said.

Based on a tip-off that Ayazulla was waiting near a hotel in Cottonpet to deliver weapons to his customers, a police team rushed to the spot and caught him red-handed before he could make the delivery. Based on information given by him, the police also arrested Syed Siraj, 42, from R.T. Nagar, Mohammed Ali, 32, from Hegde Nagar, and Arun Kumar, 26, from Rajanukunte, and recovered the remaining arms which they had purchased from Ayazulla.

The accused, including Ayazulla, had various criminal cases pending against them in police stations across the city. The CCB has booked them under the Arms Act and will continue investigation to find more about Ayazulla’s weapons business network.